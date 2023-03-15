Spending St. Patrick’s Day in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce is once again offering people the best of both worlds this St. Patrick’s Day.

Providing a space for some family fun, and a way to get down to Savannah without the hassle of driving.

After a successful first year in 2022 the Pooler St. Patrick’s Day Festival will be back at Tanger Outlets this year.

“We have a DJ, I think we have almost 40 vendors, we have food trucks, a kid’s zone. It’s just going to be a really good time and we’re happy to do it for the community,” says Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Courtney Rawlins.

A big win for families and the vendors who get to take part in it.

“It gives our vendors a chance to be public facing, not a lot of them have brick and mortars. It’s all about creating commerce and opportunity for our members. So, the festival, we just had to do it,” says Rawlins.

As they have for years, they’ll again offer you a way to get down to Savannah too.

“The shuttles are back. We’re happy to bring those back. Parking downtown can be a bit of a hassle so we’re happy to make it easy. We have shuttles running from 6:30 am to midnight from Tanger Outlets all day St. Patrick’s Day,” Rawlins explains.

The shuttle does cost, but your ticket gets you access to them all day long.

Just another way the Chamber is encouraging folks to come spend at least part of this St. Patrick’s Day with them in Pooler.

“Pooler’s out here! We’re one of the fastest growing cities in Georgia. We’re happy to do it, a lot of people come here from Savannah. We love everybody so y’all come out to Pooler we’ll show you what we got and have a good time doing it,” Rawlins says.

For more information on the Festival or to pre-buy your shuttle ticket click here.

