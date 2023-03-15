Sky Cams
St. James Catholic School celebrates St. Patrick’s Day early with parade

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St. James Catholic School celebrated St. Patrick’s Day a few days early with a school-wide parade.

The Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee and members of the community joined the students.

Principal of the school, Sister Joan O’Reilly, said over 400 students are participating along with a few special guests.

“Through the parking lot then we’re going to the gymnasium. We have a bagpiper over there, we have some songs, and Bishop Parks will lead us in prayer,” Sister O’Reilly said.

This is the third year St. James has held to event. Sister O’Reilly says the day is full of fun, faith, and community.

