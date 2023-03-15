Sky Cams
Stephen Smith’s mother asks for donations for independent autopsy

More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the 19-year-old's death.(Standing for Stephen)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Stephen Smith’s mother is still fighting for answers, nearly eight years after his body was found in the middle of a rural road in Hampton County.

The cause and circumstances of the 19-year-old’s mysterious death have been debated, even among law enforcement agencies.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) opened an investigation into Smith’s death in 2021, citing evidence uncovered while investigating the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

Multiple people interviewed during the investigation at the time of Smith’s death mentioned the Murdaugh name, according to case files.

Sandy Smith now wants her son’s body to be independently exhumed and examined.

In 2022 SLED announced plans to exhume the body of the Murdaugh family’s former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, who died in 2018. Sandy Smith said if the state were to pursue a similar course of action for Stephen, she fears the autopsy would be carried out by the same pathologists who initially said his injuries were caused by a hit-and-run accident.

Multiple state troopers have said they do not believe Smith was killed in a hit-and-run. No suspects have ever been named in connection with his death.

Sandy Smith has received hundreds of donations since launching an online fundraiser last week.

“If you cannot give, we would appreciate you sharing and praying for justice for Stephen,” she wrote. “We believe 2023 is Stephen’s year.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

