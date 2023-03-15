Top students in southeast Georgia recognized at Regional Star Awards

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Region 8 STAR student and teacher awards help recognize the best and brightest from among 16 counties.

Top students from school districts across Southeast Georgia came together with parents, teachers and administrators. Each student has the highest SAT score among their county’s graduating seniors.

They introduced themselves and spoke about their plans for the future. Some will go to college to study anything from science, engineering to the arts. Some plan to attend one of the service academies.

P.A.G.E. or Professional Association of Georgia Educators sponsors the STAR student/STAR teacher program as a way to recognize those who shine academically.

“When we see students excelling in the classroom, excelling in academics, we think that is vitally important. We think they need to know how important we think all their achievements are,” said Mary Ruth Ray with P.A.G.E.

Each student selects one of their past or present teachers who impacted them the most. Statesboro’s Exchange Club helps host the region honors. T

Two students Ned Henneman from Savannah Country Day and Nicklaus Owens of South Effingham High tied - a first time in the region as far back as anyone can remember.

The winners will go on to the state banquet in April.

