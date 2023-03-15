Top Teacher: Marcus Hawkins

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - This Top Teacher wants to make a positive impact on his students and show them they can do anything.

“I always wanted to coach, and work with youth in some capacity, so teaching and coaching go hand-in-hand,” Marcus Hawkins said.

Hawkins has been teaching for about 17 years. He teaches history and coaches boys’ basketball at McIntosh County Academy.

“I have on the back of my door and hopefully they see it when they leave, ‘Hey I love you! You are important,’” Hawkins said. “Each one of them can be more than even what they think.”

Hawkins says part of teaching is also being prepared to listen.

“That I am someone that they can have a conversation with, I’m approachable, I’m willing to listen. That I am empathetic, that I care about them as individuals,” he said.

Hawkins says building that relationship with his students helps him challenge them to be better.

“How can we apply those things to life, how can we be better?” Hawkins said. “I think if you have the relationship, you can reach some of those that have been unreachable, in normal settings so I think that relationship is key.”

