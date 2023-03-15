Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Top Teacher: Marcus Hawkins

Marcus Hawkins
Marcus Hawkins(WTOC)
By Mike Cihla
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - This Top Teacher wants to make a positive impact on his students and show them they can do anything.

“I always wanted to coach, and work with youth in some capacity, so teaching and coaching go hand-in-hand,” Marcus Hawkins said.

Hawkins has been teaching for about 17 years. He teaches history and coaches boys’ basketball at McIntosh County Academy.

“I have on the back of my door and hopefully they see it when they leave, ‘Hey I love you! You are important,’” Hawkins said. “Each one of them can be more than even what they think.”

Hawkins says part of teaching is also being prepared to listen.

“That I am someone that they can have a conversation with, I’m approachable, I’m willing to listen. That I am empathetic, that I care about them as individuals,” he said.

Hawkins says building that relationship with his students helps him challenge them to be better.

“How can we apply those things to life, how can we be better?” Hawkins said. “I think if you have the relationship, you can reach some of those that have been unreachable, in normal settings so I think that relationship is key.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aibrey Bolin and Sierra Carroll
Missing Liberty Co. 5-year-old located in Miss.
FILE
Savannah city council ties vote for liquor license in heated hour-long discussion, applicant can re-apply
Smith State Prison
Judge denies bond for man accused of murdering woman on behalf of Smith State Prison gang
Source: WTOC
One person dies in crash on Highway 17 in Jasper County
Forsyth Park Fountain green for St. Patrick's Day in Savannah.
Your 2023 Guide to St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah

Latest News

Wayne Co. voters to decide if ESPLOST renews
SCCPSS Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett gives final State of the District Address
THE News at 11
SCCPSS Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett gives final State of the District Address
Ogeechee Tech Foundation
Ogeechee Tech Foundation kicks off annual iGOT fundraiser