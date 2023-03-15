Sky Cams
Tow to Go offered during St. Patrick’s Day weekend

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - AAA is teaming up with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Memorial Health and more to share this message: don’t drink and drive.

AAA is offering its Tow to Go program in Savannah this Season of St. Patrick, and while the company says it’s happy to help, you should start organizing your plan to get home now.

“We don’t want this to be the first alternative. The first alternative would be a designated driver or perhaps a rideshare. But if those alternatives are not available, AAA Tow to Go program is available and in effect to get you home safely,” AAA Public Affairs Director Garrett Townsend said.

Tow to Go is being offered from 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Monday. The rides are available everywhere in Georgia. This service is not available in South Carolina.

To use it, call 855-2-TOW-2-GO.

