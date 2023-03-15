Two men arrested for attempted murder after Oct. 2022 shooting in Burton

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection to an Oct. 2022 shooting.

The sheriff’s office were called to the Enmark gas station, on Trask Parkway in Burton, for a complaint of gunfire on October 25, 2022.

Deputies found a man on scene with a gunshot wound. He was treated at the hospital.

Through the investigation, Alexander Xavier Smalls, 23, was identified as the person responsible for the shooting by deputies. They believe he and the victim were familiar with each other and this was not a random act of violence. Investigators also learned that Kennard Terry-Mitchell, 19, was involved in the incident.

Deputies obtained warrants for Smalls and Terry-Mitchell and an ongoing effort was made to locate the two men.

The sheriff’s office received word on March 14 the two men were inside a residence on Fawnwood Lane in Seabrook. Deputies arrested the two men.

Smalls was arrested on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and aggravated breach of peace. Terry-Mitchell was arrested on charges of attempted murder, aggravated breach of peace, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and pointing and presenting a firearm.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.