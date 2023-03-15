Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Wayne Co. voters to decide if ESPLOST renews

(WGCL)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Voters in Wayne County are heading to the polls again. This time for education.

The county has a special election on Tuesday to decide on an ESPLOST renewal for Wayne County Schools.

The Wayne County School District is looking to renew a one percent sales tax to be used for education. It’s expected to raise around $30 million over five years.

According to the school district, the funding would go toward building an ROTC education building and an Agricultural Education facility.

Other uses for the funds include completion costs for James E. Bacon Elementary, school buses and transportation equipment, new computers, updated textbooks, athletic facilities, improving security equipment, resurfacing parking lots, and improving existing buildings.

Sales tax in Wayne County is currently 8 percent. This one percent renewal would maintain sales tax at the same rate.

Early voting for the ESPLOST continues until Friday at 5 p.m. at the Hall Richardson Rec Center on North 4th Street. Voting resumes on Election Day on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, voters will cast their ballots in their regular precincts in Wayne County. For information on how to locate your precinct, please click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aibrey Bolin and Sierra Carroll
Missing Liberty Co. 5-year-old located in Miss.
FILE
Savannah city council ties vote for liquor license in heated hour-long discussion, applicant can re-apply
Smith State Prison
Judge denies bond for man accused of murdering woman on behalf of Smith State Prison gang
Source: WTOC
One person dies in crash on Highway 17 in Jasper County
Forsyth Park Fountain green for St. Patrick's Day in Savannah.
Your 2023 Guide to St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah

Latest News

Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 162 into law Tuesday, providing for a special state income tax refund...
Gov. Kemp signs state income tax refund bill
Stevie Walls
Councilmember Stevie Wall announces run for mayor of Pooler
THE News at 11
Councilmember Stevie Walls announces run for mayor of Pooler
The county courthouse for Mellette County in White River, South Dakota.
Judge rejects child abuse plea agreement for former SD State Senate candidate