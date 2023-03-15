Wayne Co. voters to decide if ESPLOST renews

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Voters in Wayne County are heading to the polls again. This time for education.

The county has a special election on Tuesday to decide on an ESPLOST renewal for Wayne County Schools.

The Wayne County School District is looking to renew a one percent sales tax to be used for education. It’s expected to raise around $30 million over five years.

According to the school district, the funding would go toward building an ROTC education building and an Agricultural Education facility.

Other uses for the funds include completion costs for James E. Bacon Elementary, school buses and transportation equipment, new computers, updated textbooks, athletic facilities, improving security equipment, resurfacing parking lots, and improving existing buildings.

Sales tax in Wayne County is currently 8 percent. This one percent renewal would maintain sales tax at the same rate.

Early voting for the ESPLOST continues until Friday at 5 p.m. at the Hall Richardson Rec Center on North 4th Street. Voting resumes on Election Day on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, voters will cast their ballots in their regular precincts in Wayne County. For information on how to locate your precinct, please click here.

