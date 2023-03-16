Arrest made after Chatham EMS paramedic was assaulted

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An arrest has been made after a Chatham Emergency Services paramedic was assaulted.

According to Chuck Kearns, the CEO of Chatham Emergency Services, the incident happened at about 4:45 p.m. when EMS got a call about a person passed out in the lobby bathroom of the J.W. Marriott.

Kearns said it resulted in a Chatham EMS paramedic being assaulted with injuries.

One person was arrested and one person was taken to the hospital.

Kearns said the paramedic will be okay.

Kearns also said, “if you assault EMS personnel, you will be arrested and we will press charges.”

