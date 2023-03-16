Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide on Southwood Park Dr.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on Southwood Park Drive on Hilton Head Island.

Deputies were called to the scene just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday where they found 25-year-old Darryal Lamont Grant, Jr. dead near the treeline.

Deputies say they are investigating his death as a homicide. Investigators are canvassing local businesses in the area for any video or evidence that may provide insight into what happened.

Anyone with information should call Sergeant S. Reynells at 843.255.3709 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 843.554.1111 to remain anonymous.

