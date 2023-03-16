Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide on Southwood Park Dr.

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on Southwood Park Drive on Hilton Head Island.

Deputies were called to the scene just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday where they found 25-year-old Darryal Lamont Grant, Jr. dead near the treeline.

Deputies say they are investigating his death as a homicide. Investigators are canvassing local businesses in the area for any video or evidence that may provide insight into what happened.

Anyone with information should call Sergeant S. Reynells at 843.255.3709 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 843.554.1111 to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aibrey Bolin and Sierra Carroll
Missing Liberty Co. 5-year-old located in Miss.
One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in...
Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Walmart store, killing 1, police say
Forsyth Park Fountain green for St. Patrick's Day in Savannah.
Your 2023 Guide to St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah
Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 162 into law Tuesday, providing for a special state income tax refund...
Gov. Kemp signs state income tax refund bill
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool

Latest News

Jalen Carter mugshot
Former UGA star Jalen Carter pleads no contest related to fatal crash
Catherine Williams
Savannah Police locate missing 73-year-old woman
Sapelo Island
‘This is our last stand’: House Bill could have impacts on Sapelo Island
THE News at 11
‘This is our last stand:’ House Bill could have impacts on Sapelo Island