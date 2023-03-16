Sky Cams
Businesses in expanded to-go cup zone prepare for St. Patrick’s Day
By Camille Syed
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Friday, you’ll see around a hundred thousand people celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah and businesses around the city are preparing for those crowds.

One restaurant in the expanded to go cup zone is hoping to get even luckier than last year.

Employees at Hop Atomica on East 39th Street said they’ve already been busier than usual this week.

They say they’re happy the to go cup zone is extending this year again so they can welcome locals who don’t want to bother with large crowds.

Bar Manager Sean Waley says they didn’t see the crowds they expected last year but are hopeful this year’s Friday celebrations will reel them in.

“I expect a little bit of pandemonium. I know we’re pretty removed from the downtown area, so I’m probably considering it to be more of a locals oasis. That seems to be what we’re used to, at least with the last St. Pat’s and the one before it. That could also change with the drinking to go cup area so being extended down to Victory. Lot of the restrictions have been lifted this year so I’m hopeful. We’re getting ready.”

He says they have a full staff lined up for Friday and they’re ready to sham-rock and roll.

