Cold morning ahead of a warmer St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s cold this Thursday morning with temperatures near freezing for many communities away from the coast.

For areas that are not down to freezing, patchy frost will be possible, cover sensitive plants if you have already done your spring planting! Temperatures will be a bit warmer in the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.

St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah should be a good one!

Tomorrow is the big day! After a cool start, temperatures warm to the 70s during the afternoon 🍀 pic.twitter.com/JmkHJEJHgR — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) March 16, 2023

We’ll start out with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s, warming up into the 60s for the parade. Highs will be above average, with temperatures in the upper 70s during the afternoon. Dress in layers if you are going to the parade downtown! It will be a little breezy during the day. A front approaches after sunset, overnight into Saturday morning.

Saturday morning will be very wet as a system moves through. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 50s with afternoon highs in the mid 60s. Sunday will be cooler with lows in the low to mid 40s and highs in the upper 50s. A slight chance of rain will be around on Monday with a bit better chance on Tuesday. Temperatures remain below average through the middle of the week

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.