Driver crashes into Bryan Co. deputy’s car while deputy works separate crash

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A driver crashed into a Bryan County deputy’s car on I-16 while Bryan County Fire and Emergency Services was working a separate accident.

According to Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, one of the deputies was directing traffic around the separate accident when a driver crashed into the deputy’s car.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the truck wasn’t paying attention and didn’t see the deputy’s car until the driver crashed into it.

In a Facebook post, the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office said, “slowing down and paying attention drastically reduces these collisions.”

