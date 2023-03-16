Jasper Green Ceremony will be held in Madison Square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On the eve of St. Patrick’s Day, every year, a wreath is laid at the Sgt. William Jasper monument in honor of military members both past and present.

The Sgt. William Jasper Green parade and ceremony is one of the more somber ceremonies that leads up to St. Patrick’s Day. It will be held Thursday, with the ceremony beginning around 4:30 p.m.

Leading up to St. Patrick’s Day, the parade committee holds various events celebrating different parts of the holiday. This ceremony is the only one dedicated specifically to the military, including those without Irish decent.

The ceremony memorializes Revolutionary War hero Sgt. William Jasper. Sgt. Jasper is known for his patriotism when he recaptured his brigade’s banner during the siege of Savannah, in 1779, despite being fatally wounded. The bronze monument even shows him clutching the wound in his side that would later claim his life. It really is a family affair out here as people of all ages pay their respects.

