Local store keeps Irish spirit and catholic faith alive ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah is known for many things such as its southern charm, beautiful scenery, and Irish influence which is celebrated in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

A local shop that embraces the Irish catholic community shares why it’s important to pass on their faith and traditions ahead of the holiday.

Saints and Shamrocks has been a staple in Savannah for over 30 years.

They have a variety of Irish and religious gifts to celebrate their Irish heritage and catholic faith.

Hope Ebberwein, the owner of the store said it’s important to remember how it started.

“Because we had such an influx of Irish immigrants, and we were built on the backs of a lot of those immigrants we celebrate their Patron Saint who is Saint Patrick,” said Ebberwein.

She said many people don’t know the true meaning behind the holiday.

“Saint Patrick was known for bringing Christianity to Ireland, and he used the shamrock, the three-leaf shamrock and he used to explain the holy trinity. The father son and the holy spirit.”

She added that St. Patrick’s day is a great time to teach younger generations the significance.

And that is why Ronnie Collins and her friend from Columbus drove 4 hours to pick up gifts for her granddaughters.

She said it’s her calling to teach them about their roots.

“I had my grandparents teach me and my parents and it’s been the biggest blessing in my life and I want to pass it on to them,” said Collins.

Ebberwein said she loves seeing families passing on the traditions.

She said she hopes it keeps the catholic faith and Irish spirit alive for years to come and hopes the gifts serve as reminders.

“The parade is the end of our celebration. We start with the Irish festival, we have the Celtic Cross ceremony, we have the greening of the fountains. There are things that pay deep respect to our Irish ancestors and all they did for us. So, we take a moment, we pause and reflect on their story and where did we come from and the roots of the St. Patrick’s day celebration,” said Ebberwein.

The owner told WTOC that the parade will end right outside the store on Liberty and Bull Street. She said they will be open until 3 pm on St. Patrick’s Day.

