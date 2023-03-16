Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Man dies after being trapped in grain bin, officials say

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies said.(deyanarobova via Canva)
By KWQC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) – A man is dead after deputies say he became trapped in a grain bin Wednesday in Iowa.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Dewitt Fire Department responded at around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a man trapped in a grain bin, according to a news release.

First responders found the man trapped inside a partially-filled grain bin when they arrived.

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies said.

The identity of the man is currently being withheld, pending notification of the family.

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2023 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aibrey Bolin and Sierra Carroll
Missing Liberty Co. 5-year-old located in Miss.
One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in...
Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Walmart store, killing 1, police say
Forsyth Park Fountain green for St. Patrick's Day in Savannah.
Your 2023 Guide to St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah
Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 162 into law Tuesday, providing for a special state income tax refund...
Gov. Kemp signs state income tax refund bill
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool

Latest News

Poland's President Andrzej Duda, right, welcomes the Czech Republic's President Petr Pavel as...
Poland to be 1st NATO member to give Ukraine fighter jets
FILE – The Senate is taking the first steps to repeal two measures giving open-ended approval...
Senators take first step in repealing Iraq War authorization
A television screen displaying financial news is seen inside one of First Republic Bank's...
AP sources: Banks working on rescue plan for First Republic
FILE: A BNSF train is seen in this photo from Nov. 28, 2007. BNSF Railway says the train that...
BNSF trains derail in Washington, Arizona; no injuries
Police band from New York gives impromptu concert as St. Patrick’s Day celebrations begin