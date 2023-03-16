Man indicted on murder, vehicular homicide charges after deadly hit-and-run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County grand jury has indicted a man for murder in a December hit and run.

Isaac Gibbs, 26, is charged with four counts including murder, aggravated assault and first-degree vehicular homicide.

According to an indictment, Gibbs is accused of intentionally hitting 17-year-old Issac Bunton with a vehicle on Colleen Drive.

Police say Gibbs left the scene but was later arrested and booked into the Chatham County jail.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.