Man indicted on murder, vehicular homicide charges after deadly hit-and-run
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County grand jury has indicted a man for murder in a December hit and run.
Isaac Gibbs, 26, is charged with four counts including murder, aggravated assault and first-degree vehicular homicide.
According to an indictment, Gibbs is accused of intentionally hitting 17-year-old Issac Bunton with a vehicle on Colleen Drive.
Police say Gibbs left the scene but was later arrested and booked into the Chatham County jail.
