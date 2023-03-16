Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Outrun Hunger Fore! Kids Cafe 5K

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re talking a lot about traditions surrounding St. Patrick’s Day, but another newer tradition is returning this weekend.

By this time next week golfers will be in full tournament mode for the Club Car Championship at the Landings Golf and Athletic Club.

Before they do, runners will hit the course this weekend for a good cause.

The Outrun Hunger Fore Kids Cafe 5K is coming up Sunday.

Mary Jane Crouch, the executive director for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, the beneficiary of the run.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aibrey Bolin and Sierra Carroll
Missing Liberty Co. 5-year-old located in Miss.
Forsyth Park Fountain green for St. Patrick's Day in Savannah.
Your 2023 Guide to St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah
One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in...
Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Walmart store, killing 1, police say
Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 162 into law Tuesday, providing for a special state income tax refund...
Gov. Kemp signs state income tax refund bill
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool

Latest News

Savannah Grand Marshal stops by one day before parade
Savannah Grand Marshal stops by one day before parade
The sounds of Ireland in Savannah
The sounds of Ireland in Savannah
St. Patrick’s Day safety tips from Chatham EMS
St. Patrick’s Day safety tips from Chatham EMS
Hilton head Island Wingfest happening this weekend
Hilton head Island Wingfest happening this weekend
Rescue Me Friday: Romeo
Rescue Me Friday: Romeo