SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re talking a lot about traditions surrounding St. Patrick’s Day, but another newer tradition is returning this weekend.

By this time next week golfers will be in full tournament mode for the Club Car Championship at the Landings Golf and Athletic Club.

Before they do, runners will hit the course this weekend for a good cause.

The Outrun Hunger Fore Kids Cafe 5K is coming up Sunday.

Mary Jane Crouch, the executive director for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, the beneficiary of the run.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.