Police band from New York gives impromptu concert as St. Patrick’s Day celebrations begin

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are 30 to 40 bands that are going to be performing in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Friday.

WTOC caught up with a police pipe and drum band from New York early Thursday for a quick preview of what they’ll be playing in the parade. It didn’t take long for a crowd to gather and listen to the two tunes they played in this little pop up concert, something they tell me happens everywhere they go.

But of all the places they play, Savannah is one of their favorites.

“We’ve marched in New York City in the snow, and this is a better alternative to that. It’s wall to wall people and it’s great. Everybody’s enthusiastic and it’s kind of like a cross between St. Patrick’s day and Mardi Gras only a little more sophisticated than Mardi Gras,” said Tom Gaynor, with the Rockland County Police Emerald Society Pipe and Drum Band.

Now, you’ll have to watch the parade Friday to see more of them. Gaynor said even when the Savannah parade was canceled due to COVID-19, the band still came down and played around the city to lift people’s spirits and spread St. Patrick’s Day cheer.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.