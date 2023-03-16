Police Emerald Society holds annual celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday night, a 25-year-old tradition continued.

We’re talking about the Police Emerald Society - a celebration of law enforcement officers of Irish descent.

They also brought in a bagpipe band for the event.

Organizers say the event is a great way to unite people of Celtic descent from across the globe.

“We do have guys from Dublin, Ireland here They come for about 15 years now - they come into Savannah and if you ask them why they come to Savannah for St. Patrick’s Day they’ll tell you ‘because Savannah does it right.’”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.