Police Emerald Society holds annual celebration

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday night, a 25-year-old tradition continued.

We’re talking about the Police Emerald Society - a celebration of law enforcement officers of Irish descent.

They also brought in a bagpipe band for the event.

Organizers say the event is a great way to unite people of Celtic descent from across the globe.

“We do have guys from Dublin, Ireland here They come for about 15 years now - they come into Savannah and if you ask them why they come to Savannah for St. Patrick’s Day they’ll tell you ‘because Savannah does it right.’”

