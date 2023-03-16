Savannah Grand Marshal stops by one day before parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In less than 24 hours, the dream of every Savannah Irishman will come true for George Schwarz III as he leads the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade through the streets of his hometown.

It has been a whirlwind three weeks since being elected by his peers on the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.

The grand marshal has appeared at numerous public and private events -- he is visiting us one more time on Morning Break before the big day.

