SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is trying to locate a missing 73-year-old woman.

Catherine Williams was last seen leaving Memorial around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, heading to Eagle Street. She is 5′6″ and weighs 100 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and red pants.

Anyone with information should call 911.

