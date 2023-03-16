Sky Cams
St. Patrick’s Day safety tips from Chatham EMS

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday, downtown streets will be filled with hundreds of thousands of people for St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah.

But during the celebrations, parade, and fun that comes with the day we want to ensure that you are staying safe while having a good time.

Joining us to give you some safety tips was Chuck Kearns from Chatham Emergency Services.

