Visitors, residents begin celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While the parade is not until Friday, folks all around Savannah are already celebrating.

“We take baby everywhere because baby likes to eat, drink and travel... doesn’t every baby like to eat drink and travel?” said Beth Hensley who is visiting from Texas.

When asked, “how does baby feel about St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah?

Hensley said, “baby... can’t you tell? Baby is so excited; he’s jumping for joy. Jumping baby.”

The city is full of characters already having a great time from near or far.

”We are in the spirit yay. It’s like St. Patrick’s Eve,” said Adele Ford and Karin Trafford, who live in Savannah.

These women are Savannah residents, while another group came all the way from Texas to join the celebration.

They say they’re ready to experience the hostess city on its busiest day... something locals say they’re alright with too.

“I’m excited, we’re so excited. It’s good for our economy also.”

A lot of these businesses are likely to see more customers tomorrow than any other day of the year and folks said they are ready to bring their money to whoever will take it.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

