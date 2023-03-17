Sky Cams
1 person injured after falling off float at St. Patrick’s Day parade in Savannah

By Camille Syed
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has a head injury after falling off of a moving float at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Friday.

This happened around 12:41 p.m.

Law enforcement provided aid and the man appears to be awake and talking.

The parade paused for a moment but continued moving.

WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more.

