1 person injured after falling off float at St. Patrick’s Day parade in Savannah
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has a head injury after falling off of a moving float at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Friday.
This happened around 12:41 p.m.
Law enforcement provided aid and the man appears to be awake and talking.
The parade paused for a moment but continued moving.
WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more.
