1 person injured after falling off float at St. Patrick’s Day parade in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has a head injury after falling off of a moving float at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Friday.

This happened around 12:41 p.m.

Law enforcement provided aid and the man appears to be awake and talking.

The parade paused for a moment but continued moving.

WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more.

