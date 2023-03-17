Sky Cams
2nd annual Ag-Grow Expo opens in Statesboro

By Dal Cannady
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re interested in agriculture, Statesboro is the place to be this weekend.

Bulloch County’s second-annual Ag-Grow Expo opened Friday.

The annual Ag-grow Expo is a chance for equipment companies, farmers, ranchers and others to remind people of the importance of agriculture in this community.

This weekend, the Bulloch County Ag Arena features a different kind of horsepower. Visitors can check out some of the newest models of tractor - large or small.

They can also get up close with cows, goats, and other animals. It’s organized by the Recreation and Parks Department.

“We think this is something that’s important enough, especially for kids, to give some education about farming and what’s going on around them that they might normally not get the chance to touch,” said Eddie Canon with the Bulloch County Rec. & Parks.

Friday, hundreds of Bulloch County sixth graders walked through and saw the range of things in Georgia agribusiness. Canon says fewer youngster see farms first hand these days, even in a rural community like this.

“Some of them have no idea that their food is grown around them, or that cotton is grown around them that their clothes come from.”

He hopes in the midst of the fun maybe a future farmer or two is found.

The expo continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bulloch County Ag Arena. Admission is free.

