Businesses away from parade route see rise in customers

(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Business was booming all around Savannah on St. Patrick’s Day.

”The beginning when we first opened the doors it was a huge crowd of people,” said Genevieve Ortega, a barista at Sentient Bean.

An experienced server saying the holiday landing on Friday gave an extra boost.

“It’s a little bit busier than last year after the parade time. I’ve seen a big influx of people,” said Ramon Burch, said a server at Collins Quarter Forsyth.

Both the customers and businesses in the spirit.

”Now we have some green baked goods so we have a cream cheese brownie, some chocolate chip cookies and a cake that’s all festive.”

She says the crowds haven’t been too rowdy either.

”Everyone’s been super polite and just festive.”

Over at Collins Quarter, they say their normal volume keeps them prepared for days like today.

“A typical day here in Collins Quarter is already pretty busy anyway so we’re pretty used to the crowd anyway so I would just say it’s like another Friday low key but like a green Friday.”

