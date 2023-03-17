Conor McGregor joins Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A special guest joined the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Irish professional mixed martial artist Conor McGregor road all the way through the parade with his family.

Here’s what he had to say when our Jamie Ertle caught up with him.

“What made you come to Savannah?”

”I got to check this out. I heard it’s one of the biggest parades in the entire world. You know I had to come check it out,“ McGregor said.

”Thank you so much for being here.“

”Thank you for having me, it’s an honor to be here,” McGregor said.

The decorated UFC fighter even made a special stop to meet some of our first responders.

Conor McGregor hanging out with Savannah Fire folks. Posted by Savannah Fire Department on Friday, March 17, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.