Families claim their spot on Savannah squares for St. Patrick’s Day parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The day of celebration started early for many families as they ran onto the squares to claim their spot for the parade.

The city officially closes the squares at midnight and opens them up at 6 a.m.

“We’re here, we finally made it, everything is all about leading up to this.”

It’s a little chaotic at the beginning..

“There was a countdown and then just a lot of running.”

In a matter of minutes their spots are roped off with tents and chairs inside.

“Exhilarating is maybe a good word, it was intense.”

That was Sarah’s first time witnessing running of the squares others have been at it a little longer.

“This is my 20th year.”

Decades of being sleep deprived just to get a good spot for the parade..

“I got up yesterday morning at about 7 a.m. so I’m still up 24 hours later..

Claiming their same spot year after year..

“We know the people around us, we’ve made friends with them over the years and it’s in the square so it’s a little bit less crowded with people walking through and we are able to enjoy our family.”

Even though they are behind on some sleep…

It doesn’t stop them from having fun.

“It’s the tradition, family, friends we have down here, it all makes it worth it.”

