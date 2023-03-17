Fine Gael Society holds St. Patrick’s Day breakfast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the newer Irish societies in Savannah got together for breakfast this morning before the big parade.

The Fine Gael Society was formed in 2015 as a group of friends.

Their goal is to get together every year for a breakfast before marching in the parade together.

President Jack Holland says today is a day they talk about all year, he calls it Christmas in March.

“Saint Patrick’s Day in Savannah is obviously something we’re very proud of here in Savannah, but for us in the Fine Gael Society and all of the Irish societies in Savannah, today is such an important day, not only is it the Feast of Saint Patrick, and we celebrate our faith and what Saint Patrick did with his time here on Earth, but we also celebrate our ancestors and those who came before us and made Savannah what it is today,” said Jack Holland, the president of the Fine Gael Society.

Many of the society’s members are graduates of Benedictine Military School.

