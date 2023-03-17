Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Former Claxton High schoolhouse demolished after 50 years

By Dal Cannady
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) -The schoolhouse that generations of Claxton High students called home is no more. The district demolished the 50 year old building this month.

Administrators say this site can now serve a purpose when the old building no longer could.

Only a few piles of rubble remain from the original 1971 building. Demo crews razed it separate from later expansions.

Evans County’s superintendent says they’d studied the building since before they moved into the new high school in 2021. They knew they didn’t want to delapidate into an eyesore.

“The building had three different roof structures. It would have cost more than $1.5 million to put one roof over it. When you look at the market value of trying to sell it, it just didn’t make any sense,” said Superintendent Dr. Marty Waters.

They’ll keep the separate building that’s become the alternative school. They also modified the cafeteria to become the district’s drive-in bus garage.

He says they can turn this into a parking lot for little to no extra cost and they’ll keep it that way until they determine a new need.

The district is already working on a new football stadium adjacent to the “Tiger Town” school complex.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade
WATCH: St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah
Forsyth Park Fountain green for St. Patrick's Day in Savannah.
Your 2023 Guide to St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah
One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in...
Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Walmart store, killing 1, police say
Source: WTOC
Arrest made after Chatham EMS paramedic, EMTs assaulted
Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded...
Mother, 2 daughters drown off La. coast; 9-year-old rescued

Latest News

THE News at 5:30
Former Claxton High schoolhouse demolished after 50 years
Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist
WATCH: 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist
2023 Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade
WATCH: St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah
Man in the St. Patrick’s Day parade has a head injury after falling off of a moving float
1 person injured after falling off float at St. Patrick’s Day parade in Savannah