Former Claxton High schoolhouse demolished after 50 years

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) -The schoolhouse that generations of Claxton High students called home is no more. The district demolished the 50 year old building this month.

Administrators say this site can now serve a purpose when the old building no longer could.

Only a few piles of rubble remain from the original 1971 building. Demo crews razed it separate from later expansions.

Evans County’s superintendent says they’d studied the building since before they moved into the new high school in 2021. They knew they didn’t want to delapidate into an eyesore.

“The building had three different roof structures. It would have cost more than $1.5 million to put one roof over it. When you look at the market value of trying to sell it, it just didn’t make any sense,” said Superintendent Dr. Marty Waters.

They’ll keep the separate building that’s become the alternative school. They also modified the cafeteria to become the district’s drive-in bus garage.

He says they can turn this into a parking lot for little to no extra cost and they’ll keep it that way until they determine a new need.

The district is already working on a new football stadium adjacent to the “Tiger Town” school complex.

