Georgia Southern women’s basketball tips-off WBI play on Friday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern women’s basketball program is set to play in the postseason for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Even after a stumble in the Sun Belt Tournament, the Eagles’ 20-8 record landed them in the 13th annual Women’s Basketball Invitational. The tournament is held on the campus of Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky.

Georgia Southern’s first matchup is against NIU. Tip-off is set for 7:30 P.M. on Friday night.

