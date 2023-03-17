Inside look of Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Happy St. Patrick’s Day!”

The energy was high early Friday throughout the streets of Downtown Savannah.

And the weather?

“The perfect weather today. So, best ever parade.”

Ideal.

First timers - impressed…

“It’s a lot bigger than expected. I never expected to have St. Patrick’s Day in such style. It’s great.”

“I grew up in Cleveland, Ohio so I’ve been to lots of St. Patrick’s Day parades, but this with 400,000 people is absolutely amazing.”

And locals, celebrating a long-time tradition…

“Our grandmother grew up on the parade route when we were little and we went every year. It wasn’t nearly this big, but it was a lot of fun.”

And a local celebrity, handling the pressure of the big crowd...

“Uga are you overwhelmed yet?”

New friendships being made…

“I get to have my mom, my sister, my friends and a bunch of people I don’t know. I make new friends.”

And love... Being found?

“Looks like you got a couple smooches there?”

“I did.”

“I got so many kisses.”

To sum it all up?

“It’s the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day parade. I mean, it’s awesome.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.