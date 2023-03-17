Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Java Burrito celebrates first St. Patrick’s day in Savannah

By Tyler Manion
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s Java Burrito’s first St. Patrick’s day in Savannah.

And the customers wasted no time giving them a warm welcome.

“We missed it just by a hair last year so this is our first day going at it St. Patrick’s day and as you can see, starting off with a bang,” Owner Michael Fekete said.

The spot’s owner says people were ready before they could even open.

”We had a pretty big crowd out front before we were open so were just trying to get ready to go as fast as possible. I would think it’s going to be pretty steady the whole day and it’s probably going to pick up as the parade starts going.”

It’s a coffee and burrito shop that also serves alcohol

Something we know is extra popular this time of year.

”We’ve got 2 mimosas and a virgin Bloody Mary for a pregnant daughter in our group,” Savannah Resident Joe Arseneau said.

To keep up with demand you can probably guess how they prepared.

“Begging everybody to come in man for sure staffing is one of the biggest ones over prepping kind of getting everything ready to go... just trying to figure out what features we’re going to be running.”

With this being their first ever St Patrick’s Day, he says they’re looking at it as a learning experience

“Going to try to have fun and see how it goes and learn from it and plan for next year.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade
WATCH: St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah
Forsyth Park Fountain green for St. Patrick's Day in Savannah.
Your 2023 Guide to St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah
One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in...
Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Walmart store, killing 1, police say
Source: WTOC
Arrest made after Chatham EMS paramedic, EMTs assaulted
Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded...
Mother, 2 daughters drown off La. coast; 9-year-old rescued

Latest News

St. Patrick’s Day Parade adjutant breakfast
St. Patrick’s Day Parade adjutant breakfast returns
Savannah Squares
Families claim their spot on Savannah squares for St. Patrick’s Day parade
THE News at 5:30
Parade-goers say they wouldn’t miss Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day parade for the world
THE News at 5:30
Fine Gael Society holds St. Patrick’s Day breakfast