Java Burrito celebrates first St. Patrick’s day in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s Java Burrito’s first St. Patrick’s day in Savannah.

And the customers wasted no time giving them a warm welcome.

“We missed it just by a hair last year so this is our first day going at it St. Patrick’s day and as you can see, starting off with a bang,” Owner Michael Fekete said.

The spot’s owner says people were ready before they could even open.

”We had a pretty big crowd out front before we were open so were just trying to get ready to go as fast as possible. I would think it’s going to be pretty steady the whole day and it’s probably going to pick up as the parade starts going.”

It’s a coffee and burrito shop that also serves alcohol

Something we know is extra popular this time of year.

”We’ve got 2 mimosas and a virgin Bloody Mary for a pregnant daughter in our group,” Savannah Resident Joe Arseneau said.

To keep up with demand you can probably guess how they prepared.

“Begging everybody to come in man for sure staffing is one of the biggest ones over prepping kind of getting everything ready to go... just trying to figure out what features we’re going to be running.”

With this being their first ever St Patrick’s Day, he says they’re looking at it as a learning experience

“Going to try to have fun and see how it goes and learn from it and plan for next year.”

