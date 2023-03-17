Parade-goers celebrate their Irish heritage at Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Patrick’s Day is a time that many people celebrate their Irish heritage and that’s certainly what thousands of people in Savannah did today.

But for some, today hits a little closer to home.

Irish dancing in the squares…. few things are more on brand for St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah.

For these two friends – Irish dancing is in their blood.

“We’ve been doing it since we were kids, always celebrating the Irish heritage, Irish dancing at different places,” said Irish dancers Kieva Brady and Genevieve Galea.

Kieva Brady is a citizen of both the U.S. and Ireland – making today a special way to celebrate her own blended background.

“Ireland has been my entire life pretty much. And my mom, she gave me all of her traditions, and my family believes in Ireland more than anything else.”

A celebration of heritage which this group chose to do in their attire. One, wearing a kilt purchased in Ireland – a tradition he looks to continue with his friends and family.

“It’s about community and family, it’s about coming together. I also have reasons, like my dad said earlier today, it’s one of the few days we can actually wear kilts,” said Dave Youmans and Wyatt and Wayne Schifflett.

Whether it’s a kilt, or Irish dance shoes, or just any green item in your closet… the people of Savannah showed their St. Patrick’s Day spirit…at this year’s parade.

While this year’s parade may be over, this is a tradition for so many people that many of them said they’d certainly be back next year.

