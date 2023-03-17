Sky Cams
Parade-goers say they wouldn’t miss Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day parade for the world

By Hayley Boland
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities draw in people from around the country to the Hostess City making for a large and exciting crowd throughout the streets of Downtown Savannah.

While this is a big day for tourists it’s also a valued tradition for native Savannahians.

“When I had young kids, we used to come down here early mornings, we’d come down here, set up, bring the kids, everyone would have a good time. Now it’s just having fun.”

“Savannah, this is what the town is about, man. It’s about our Irish heritage and having a good time in the hostess city. Come to Savannah, we’re the hostess city, we want to host you.”

And the city has certainly lived up to its nickname Friday. The city is expected to have around 100,000 show up for the festivities.

That, of course, includes people with Irish heritage.

