People dress up in costumes to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The people are what really make the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day parade special either in the parade, or watching it.

On Liberty Street this morning was a guy dressed head to toe as a leprechaun, and that was just a preview of what was to come.

There were vendors set up in the squares selling all sorts of costume items like hats and beads but some took it a step further and sold props, too.

There were folks walking around with tiny trumpets and people carrying flags.

Just going all out for St. Patrick’s Day even among the festive crowds today, they stood out.

“We got these and cut the sleeves off, and perfect fit! Looks green to me. And then the squid hat, I found it yesterday. Solid purchase,” said Tyler Taves, visiting from Atlanta.

”I’ve worn this a couple times in New England, a couple parades. So I said, you know what, I’ll bring it down with me to the parade and see if I stand out!” said Richard Tweedie and Laurie Gill, visiting from Rhode Island.

We don’t have the final numbers yet but there were thousands upon thousands of people celebrating in Downtown Savannah Friday, in what was a very successful St. Patrick’s Day.

