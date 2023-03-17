Savannah’s 199th St. Patrick’s Day parade returns to full scale following COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The parade draws a lot of visitors from out of town but of course, for the locals, this parade is a deeply-rooted tradition like no other.

There have been people lining the streets and squares all day, celebrating the parade and just seeing their friends and family.

There’s a good mix of out-of-towners, as well as locals here to celebrate.

While there was a parade last year, this year is a special parade because it’s the first St. Patrick’s Day parade in Savannah that’s full scale since COVID-19.

For some folks, that didn’t just mean celebrating a full size parade for the first time in years it also meant getting to walk in the parade for the first time since before COVID.

It’s a special tradition that they’re not guaranteed to be able to take part in every year but they tell me, that’s what makes it special.”

“It was really fun. We got to meet and see a lot of fun people that have traveled here. And we live here, so this is a really fun event for us,” Gladden & Grace Mahfet said.

“It’s a fun tradition, I hadn’t walked in the parade, since I was like, five, so that was fun, to see it on that side.”

That excitement was really strong all around downtown Savannah Friday.

