Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

St. Patrick’s Day Parade adjutant breakfast returns

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This year’s massive Saint Patrick’s Day Parade couldn’t have happened without the dedicated work of hundreds of volunteers.

The folks who work hard to make the parade run smoothly enjoyed a big breakfast at the Mansion on Forsyth Park Friday.

The adjutants organize the parade operations and keep everything moving on time.

Parade Adjutant John Bunker says the staff has nearly tripled from the time he first started with the parade committee.

“It take a joint effort, we’ve got over 800 members, but we only have around 100 adjutants, these are the guys, the worker bees, these are the guys you see out working the streets with the white jackets, and what we say is, we put the parade on the street, so we work the curb to curb, and we make this thing happen.”

Bunker says more bands and more floats this year meant more work for them, but that the team was excited to make this year’s parade happen.

Next year’s parade will be the 200th.

The planning for that one will begin Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade
WATCH: St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah
Forsyth Park Fountain green for St. Patrick's Day in Savannah.
Your 2023 Guide to St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah
One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in...
Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Walmart store, killing 1, police say
Source: WTOC
Arrest made after Chatham EMS paramedic, EMTs assaulted
Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded...
Mother, 2 daughters drown off La. coast; 9-year-old rescued

Latest News

Savannah Squares
Families claim their spot on Savannah squares for St. Patrick’s Day parade
THE News at 5:30
Parade-goers say they wouldn’t miss Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day parade for the world
THE News at 5:30
Fine Gael Society holds St. Patrick’s Day breakfast
Java Burrito celebrates first St. Patrick’s day in Savannah