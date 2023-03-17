St. Patrick’s Day Parade adjutant breakfast returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This year’s massive Saint Patrick’s Day Parade couldn’t have happened without the dedicated work of hundreds of volunteers.

The folks who work hard to make the parade run smoothly enjoyed a big breakfast at the Mansion on Forsyth Park Friday.

The adjutants organize the parade operations and keep everything moving on time.

Parade Adjutant John Bunker says the staff has nearly tripled from the time he first started with the parade committee.

“It take a joint effort, we’ve got over 800 members, but we only have around 100 adjutants, these are the guys, the worker bees, these are the guys you see out working the streets with the white jackets, and what we say is, we put the parade on the street, so we work the curb to curb, and we make this thing happen.”

Bunker says more bands and more floats this year meant more work for them, but that the team was excited to make this year’s parade happen.

Next year’s parade will be the 200th.

The planning for that one will begin Saturday.

