Warm St. Patrick’s Day ahead! ☘️

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah should be a good one!

We’ll start out with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s, warming up into the 60s for the parade. Highs will be above average, with temperatures in the upper 70s during the afternoon. Dress in layers if you are going to the parade downtown! It will be a little breezy during the day. A front approaches after sunset, overnight into Saturday morning.

Saturday morning will be very wet as a system moves through. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 50s with afternoon highs in the lower 60s. Sunday will be cooler with lows in the low to mid 40s and highs near 60 degrees.

Cooler weather continues heading into next week. Monday starts out with lows in the low to mid 40s with highs near 60 degrees. Our next chance for showers arrives on Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s. Warmer weather builds in Wednesday into the end of the week with hgihs back near 70 on Wednesday. Mid to upper 70s return on Thursday.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

