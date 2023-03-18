‘It’s a great day in the greatest city in the world:’ Savannah’s 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s nothing quite like Saint Patrick’s Day in Savannah!

And it brought out all kinds of people and others...

“I’m a dog.”

For a good time.

“Happy Saint Patrick’s Day... Happy Saint Patrick’s Day!”

There were big kids with little hats and little kids with big hats... and kisses blown.

“If Conor McGregor is here, that would be cool.”

And yes - even Conor McGregor!

“Hey Savannah!”

People had their own reasons for showing up.

“I love the parade... especially men in skirts!”

Of course, our team took-part in the fun with our own float and stellar LIVE parade coverage.

“It’s the belly dancer... how you doing today? It’s great to be here, great to be Irish, great to be on WTOC with my buddy Dawn Baker!”

“It’s a great day in the greatest city in the world.”

“Uh oh, we got some daredevil action here... couple dune cats!”

“This band came all the way from the Bahamas!”

Whether you traveled from near or far to be here... or opted to watch from home... our city’s message, is the same.

“Happy Saint Patrick’s Day!”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.