Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into tonight, I’ll continue tracking scattered showers moving through until a few hours after midnight. In the meantime, we’ll continue seeing more cool air moving in overnight.

Leading to a chilly start tomorrow in the upper-30s to lower-40s in the morning, with “feels like” temps in the mid to upper-30s for most. If you have any early morning plans, be sure to bundle up.

Luckily, there will be lots of sunshine to help us warm up quickly before we reach the upper-50s to lower-60s for high temps that afternoon. Then, we could see another light rain chance closer to sunset tomorrow.

Throughout the first half of this week, I’ll continue tracking a few daily rain chances closer to the coast. However, most places should remain dry each day. Meanwhile, we’ll look for start temps in the upper-30s to lower-40s each day with mostly to partly sunny skies.

Going into the second half of the week, we’ll track warmer temps each day with mid to lower-80s returning on Thursday & Friday. These will be the nicest days of this week to spend outside. Then, we could more rain going into next Saturday.

Just like the weeks prior, we’ll still expect high tree pollen allergies throughout most of the week.

