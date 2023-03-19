Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into tonight, I’ll continue tracking a chance to see a few scattered showers in our early evening hours. In the meantime, we’ll continue seeing more cool air moving in overnight.

Resulting in another chilly start tomorrow in the lower-30s to lower-40s in the morning, with “feels like” temps in the mid to upper-20s for many of our inland north. This is why we have a freeze warning in place through tomorrow morning. Be sure to bring inside any sensitive plants before going to bed tonight.

Luckily, there will be lots of sunshine to help us warm up quickly before we reach the upper-50s to lower-60s for high temps in the afternoon. Throughout the first half of this week, I’ll continue tracking a few daily rain chances closer to the coast.

However, most places should remain dry each day. Meanwhile, we’ll look for starting temps in the upper-30s to lower-40s through Tuesday with mostly to partly sunny skies. Going into the second half of the week, we’ll track warmer temps each day with mid to lower-80s returning by Thursday & Friday. These will be the nicest days of this week to spend outside.

Then, we could see more rain going into next Saturday. Since we will not be looking for significant rain chances until next weekend. Like the previous weeks, we’ll still expect high tree pollen allergies most of the week.

