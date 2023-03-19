Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Inmate at Smith State Prison found dead in cell, Tattnall County Coroner says

Police car lights
Police car lights(Canva)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATTNALL, Ga. (WTOC) - An inmate at Smith State Prison was found dead in their cell Saturday morning, according to the Tattnall County Coroner Brad Anderson.

Anderson says the inmate was 29 years old and was in a single-person cell. They were found around 8 a.m. Saturday.

The death is a suspected suicide, and the body will be sent to the state’s crime lab.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in the St. Patrick’s Day parade has a head injury after falling off of a moving float
1 person injured after falling off float at St. Patrick’s Day parade in Savannah
Police lights
1 person injured after being struck by vehicle at JW Marriott
E. Montgomery Cross Road closed after pedestrian crash
E. Montgomery Cross Road reopened after pedestrian crash
Savannah police
Savannah police see multiple underage drinking violations St. Patrick’s Day weekend
Savannah Police’s Mounted Patrol
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations continue after parade, Savannah Police’s Mounted Patrol helps control crowds

Latest News

THE News at 11 Saturday
Savannah police see multiple underage drinking violations after St. Patrick’s Day
E. Montgomery Cross Road closed after pedestrian crash
E. Montgomery Cross Road reopened after pedestrian crash
Man in the St. Patrick’s Day parade has a head injury after falling off of a moving float
1 person injured after falling off float at St. Patrick’s Day parade in Savannah
Police lights
1 person injured after being struck by vehicle at JW Marriott