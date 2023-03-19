Inmate at Smith State Prison found dead in cell, Tattnall County Coroner says
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TATTNALL, Ga. (WTOC) - An inmate at Smith State Prison was found dead in their cell Saturday morning, according to the Tattnall County Coroner Brad Anderson.
Anderson says the inmate was 29 years old and was in a single-person cell. They were found around 8 a.m. Saturday.
The death is a suspected suicide, and the body will be sent to the state’s crime lab.
