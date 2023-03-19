Sky Cams
Port City Customs wraps car for MMA fighter Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor(WTOC)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade had a pretty big name in it this year Conor McGregor.

McGregor is a professional MMA fighter and happens to be Irish.

He appeared in this year’s parade in part representing his whiskey brand, Proper Twelve.

You may have notices that the Yukon he rode in part of the time was wrapped with an advertisement for Proper Twelve.

That was a job done by Port City Customs a car customization shop in Savannah.

The owners tell WTOC that they were contacted by Proper Twelve to do the wrap but had a limited time frame to get it done.

They say it usually takes 7-10 days for a full wrap, but by the time they got everything they needed printed, they had one day to get the car together.

And, they didn’t even know McGregor would be riding in it until after they had accepted the job.

“It was a very experience to know that you were part of that, when you see all these people posting videos and pictures, that that’s your work that they’re taking a picture of. And just to have him ride in the car that we wrapped to represent him? Yeah, that’s a real thrill,” Port City Custom Owners Brandon and jessie said.

After the parade, the Edenfields went home but they say they were back in the shop bright and early Saturday morning, unwrapping the car and getting it back to the Proper Twelve team by noon.

