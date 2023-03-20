Sky Cams
Chilly start to the work week

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This will be our coolest morning of the week! 

Our morning starts out pretty chilly with lows dipping near freezing for inland areas at daybreak. Savannah will Remain above freezing, but the northerly wind will help us feel near freezing during the morning commute. It’ll be another cool day with highs near 60 degrees. Spring officialy begins at 5:24PM.

Our warming trend begins on Tuesday with morning lows still in the 30s, but afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s. Wednesday morning will be noticably warmer with lows near 50 degrees, followed by highs in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be cloudier with a slight chance for late day showers along the coast.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s, followed by another mostly sunny day with highs in the mid 80s on Friday!

A cold front moves in as we head into the weekend, this will introduce our next chance for rain on Saturday. There is even a chance for an isolated storm or two.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

