Hometown Hero: Club Car Championship Career Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The pros were on the course early for Club Car Championship Week. And the only other people there on a quiet Monday at The Landings were getting a look at - and inside - golf.

“I didn’t know there were this many jobs. It’s really cool to see,” said Parker Bolden, first tee of Savannah.

The First Tee Career Day at Savannah’s Korn Ferry Tour event gave dozens of kids their first look behind the scenes of the professional game - at how someone can make a living in the sport even if they can’t make all the shots.

“Kids sometimes idolize the professional players, which is amazing. But we want them to understand you can work in golf and have an incredible career without ever playing golf,” said Cheyene Overby, Club Car Championship Tournament Director.

Over a couple of hours, members of the First Tee of Savannah saw tournament operations, club catering and heard all about golf carts from Club Car staff.

“All the kids had big smiles. It was a lot of fun showing them there is more to golf than hitting shots,” said Ben McElmurray, Club Car Regional Sales Manager.

And more ways to be connected to the game - even through decorating cookies that might be served in a club’s dining room.

“For me, I feel like it’s a learning experience about life. Because with this you know how to do other things,” said Jamerson Scott, first tee of Savannah.

“I really like it. I like all these jobs and I might do one of these when I’m old enough.

All because some WTOC Hometown Heroes showed then that the most important part of golf isn’t always a score.

“Everyone was just really enthusiastic. I think it’s sweet to see their energy and enthusiasm. It makes all of us happy to spend time with them.”

