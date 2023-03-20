Sky Cams
Items from Murdaugh estate to be auctioned Thursday

An auction house in Georgia confirmed it is auctioning off household items that belonged to the...
An auction house in Georgia confirmed it is auctioning off household items that belonged to the Murdaugh family.(Liberty Auction House)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - One company is auctioning off some items from convicted former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh.

He was found guilty and sentenced to 2 life sentences in the death of his wife Maggie and his son Paul.

Some of the items include the family’s couch and monogram pillows.

The auction is set to happen Thursday at 4 p.m. in Pembroke.

