McCurdy's on Main in Glennville severely damaged after fire

McCurdy’s on Main in Glennville severely damaged after fire
McCurdy’s on Main in Glennville severely damaged after fire(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A cherished local business in Glennville is severely damaged after a fire Sunday evening.

Glennville Fire officials say it happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Veterans Boulevard.

The business is known as McCurdy’s on Main, an antique and gift shop. Glennville Fire Chief Dale Barnard says when firefighters arrived on scene, the store was already fully engulfed. He expects the building to be deemed a total loss.

“There’s not very much left that’s savable. All the merchandise is damaged, I haven’t physically been inside the building yet, because it’s not to the point where I can go in, but everything seems to be gone,” Glennville Fire Chief Dale Barnard said.

Barnard says multiple agencies helped to put out the blaze, totaling around 35 firefighters. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

