Parade leaders reflect on a successful St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a celebration that drew tens of thousands to the Hostess City and for Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day parade committee chairman, it was a day he says he’ll never forget.

“It was a great day walking with my wife and my daughter, all my cousins, uncles and great friends,” said Ashley Norris, the parade committee chairman.

From the mass at the Cathedral Basilica to the parade through the streets, chairman Ashley Norris says it was a coordinated effort with the city to successfully pull off this year’s parade that had more than 340 units.

“We get the units here, prepare them, get them in line to march straight, put them on the street, but as far as barricades, directions, and blocking off things, the city does an amazing job.”

Among Norris’ top moments…a visit from mixed martial artist Conor McGregor.

“He’s mentioned that he’s been to Chicago, New York, and Boston. And their parades don’t compare to ours and that he’ll be back.”

Norris also says the parade participant who fell from the Alee Shriner pirate ship float is out of the hospital and expected to be ok.

“He’s good. We were very thankful for the first responders, Chatham EMS, who got him evaluated.”

Public safety crews responded to other incidents throughout the weekend as well. We’re expecting to get more data from Savannah police and the city Tuesday.

Officials at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office reports that 150 were booked into the jail this weekend, an uptick from a usual weekend they say, with 80 of those intakes for DUI’s.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.